Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keep Moving: BHM social media Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota Air Base's Black History Month Social media video, released on Feb 8, 2024. It celebrates pivotal moments in American history, honoring the impactful contributions of Black individuals and communities. Featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s inspiring quote: "If you can't fly, then run, if you can't run, then walk, if you can't walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 912381
    VIRIN: 240201-F-ZV099-2015
    Filename: DOD_110116525
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keep Moving: BHM social media Reel, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Black History Month
    Air Force
    BHM
    Dr. King

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT