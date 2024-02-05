Keep Moving: BHM social media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base's Black History Month Social media video, released on Feb 8, 2024. It celebrates pivotal moments in American history, honoring the impactful contributions of Black individuals and communities. Featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s inspiring quote: "If you can't fly, then run, if you can't run, then walk, if you can't walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving."