Yokota Air Base's Black History Month Social media video, released on Feb 8, 2024. It celebrates pivotal moments in American history, honoring the impactful contributions of Black individuals and communities. Featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s inspiring quote: "If you can't fly, then run, if you can't run, then walk, if you can't walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving."
|02.01.2024
|02.07.2024 20:59
|Commercials
|912381
|240201-F-ZV099-2015
|DOD_110116525
|00:00:23
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|1
This work, Keep Moving: BHM social media Reel, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
