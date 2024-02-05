Engineers with the 31st and 35th Engineer Battalions train at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912374
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-XZ156-9396
|Filename:
|DOD_110116420
|Length:
|00:22:32
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers train at Fort Leonard Wood, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
12B Combat Engineer
LEAVE A COMMENT