    B-1Bs complete first-ever combat CONUS-to-CONUS mission

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, return to Dyess AFB, Texas, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912366
    VIRIN: 240203-F-PO402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110116241
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US

    TAGS

    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    B-1

