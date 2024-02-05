CBP Officer Pedro Rios from the Office of Field Operations talks about CBP's Superbowl LVIII mission and how officers from the Office of Field Operations use Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) technology as an added layer of security to scan all incoming goods to the event venue.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912355
|VIRIN:
|210206-H-VJ018-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110115792
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) Interview Pedro Rios, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
