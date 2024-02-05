Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU(SOC) Conducts Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, a MEU(SOC) MAGTF Readiness Sustainment Exercise

    GREECE

    02.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) participate in Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, in vicinity of Volos, Greece, Jan. 6-17, 2024. The 26th MEU(SOC) readiness sustainment exercise named “Odyssey Encore,” enhances the unit’s operational capabilities as an expeditionary crisis response force and provides an opportunity for the 26th MEU(SOC) to conduct advanced integrated expeditionary operations and live-fire training with both the 32nd and 24th Marine Brigades in Greece. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked (26MEU(SOC)), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912353
    VIRIN: 240203-M-VB101-4865
    Filename: DOD_110115759
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: GR

    This work, 26th MEU(SOC) Conducts Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, a MEU(SOC) MAGTF Readiness Sustainment Exercise, by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Greece
    BLT 1/6
    USMCNews
    BAT ARG 26 MEUSOC Deployment 23
    Odyssey Encore

