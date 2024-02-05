26th MEU(SOC) Conducts Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, a MEU(SOC) MAGTF Readiness Sustainment Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) participate in Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, in vicinity of Volos, Greece, Jan. 6-17, 2024. The 26th MEU(SOC) readiness sustainment exercise named “Odyssey Encore,” enhances the unit’s operational capabilities as an expeditionary crisis response force and provides an opportunity for the 26th MEU(SOC) to conduct advanced integrated expeditionary operations and live-fire training with both the 32nd and 24th Marine Brigades in Greece. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked (26MEU(SOC)), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)