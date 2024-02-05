I MEF: 1st Civil Affairs Group FEX

U.S. Marines with 1st Civil Affairs Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a field exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb.1-2, 2024. 1st CAG participated in an annual field training exercise, which covered doctrinal civil affairs core tasks in preparation for Balikatan 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912351
|VIRIN:
|240201-M-HA226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110115727
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
