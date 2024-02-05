Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF: 1st Civil Affairs Group FEX

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Civil Affairs Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a field exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb.1-2, 2024. 1st CAG participated in an annual field training exercise, which covered doctrinal civil affairs core tasks in preparation for Balikatan 24. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912351
    VIRIN: 240201-M-HA226-1001
    Filename: DOD_110115727
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Civil Affairs
    FEX
    1st CAG
    Civil Reconnaissance

