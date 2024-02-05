IPR Center seizes over $28M in counterfeit sports merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced the seizure of approximately 94,000 counterfeit sports-related items during the past year, worth an estimated $28.1 million during a joint press conference with the National Football League (NFL).
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912350
|VIRIN:
|240203-O-LX382-2463
|Filename:
|DOD_110115706
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
