    IPR Center seizes over $28M in counterfeit sports merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Corey Bullard 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced the seizure of approximately 94,000 counterfeit sports-related items during the past year, worth an estimated $28.1 million during a joint press conference with the National Football League (NFL).

    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Counterfeit
    HSI
    IPR Center
    Seized Items
    Fake Merchandise

