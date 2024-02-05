Col. Timothy Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, Loretta Turner, Deputy District Engineer for Project Management, and Maj. Jason Mullens, Acting Chief of Staff, talk safety in the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 11:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912342
|VIRIN:
|240202-A-PO406-2917
|Filename:
|DOD_110115597
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District Safety Stand Down Video, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT