USACRC Safety Short - Driver Training

USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Driver Training
The most dangerous tasks your formations do on duty is not flying aircraft or conducting combined arms live fire exercises but operating tactical vehicles. Tactical vVehicle mishaps have historically accounted for over half of all on duty on-duty, non-aviation related Class A mishaps.
Most fatal tactical vehicle mishaps occur on roads / tank trails, during the day, in non-contested / admin movements. It is after the specific training event is complete and after units are returning to the motor pool that most of these mishaps occur. occurred.
Drivers training IAW with revised AR 600-55 will drive down risk. The first time many Soldiers drive large, unwieldy vehicles, on austere roads is the military. Proper drivers training is a must.
Leaders need to focus and emphasize the following to mitigate undue undo risks of operating tactical vehicles:
Enforce 100% seat belt/restraint use
Enforce speed limits
Validate driver training programs IAW AR 600-55
Certify junior leaders to conduct Troop Leading Procedures (TLPs) - Ensure they know how to plan vehicular movements, lead rehearsals, and conduct PCC/PCIs
Ensure proper risk management is utilized for “routine” missions and exercise dynamic risk management as conditions / missions change
Enforce the use of standard convoy briefings
Rehearse rollover and crew evacuation fire drills
Fatal Vehicle Mishap Profile:
- First line First-line supervisors fail to implement and enforce standards (speed, march intervals, use of seat belts/restraints and proper PPE)
- Excessive speed
- Non-use of restraints/seat belts
- No FM Comms
- Improper PMCS procedures, maintenance checks and inspections
For additional information on motorcycle safety: https://safety.army.mil/ON-DUTY/Government-Motor-Vehicle
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 09:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|912335
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-XQ873-9402
|Filename:
|DOD_110115363
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACRC Safety Short - Driver Training , by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training
Convoy training
Ground Safety Officer
1S0XX Safety
LEAVE A COMMENT