Liberty Wing Airmen assigned to the 492 Fighter Generation Squadron preform daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 06, 2024. Through daily training, the 48th Fighter Wing is committed to staying ready to deliver combat air power when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912334
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-UJ371-9440
|Filename:
|DOD_110115362
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 492nd Daily Flying operations b-roll, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT