    492nd Daily Flying operations b-roll

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Liberty Wing Airmen assigned to the 492 Fighter Generation Squadron preform daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 06, 2024. Through daily training, the 48th Fighter Wing is committed to staying ready to deliver combat air power when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912334
    VIRIN: 240206-F-UJ371-9440
    Filename: DOD_110115362
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SFK, GB

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, 492nd Daily Flying operations b-roll, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

