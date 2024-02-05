Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Holiday Debt: Now What?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We sat down with the Vermont National Guard Personal Financial Counselor, Megan J. Sather to discuss holiday debt challenges and tips for service members and their families.



You can review Megan's complete Holiday Debt: Now What presentation here, https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Article/3630773/holiday-bills-now-what/