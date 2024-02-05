Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Holiday Debt: Now What?

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    We sat down with the Vermont National Guard Personal Financial Counselor, Megan J. Sather to discuss holiday debt challenges and tips for service members and their families.

    You can review Megan's complete Holiday Debt: Now What presentation here, https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Article/3630773/holiday-bills-now-what/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 12:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912332
    VIRIN: 231128-D-LT548-2433
    Filename: DOD_110115317
    Length: 00:17:04
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Holiday Debt: Now What?, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Personal Financial Counselors
    VTNG Family Programs
    Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots

