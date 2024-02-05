Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Child & Youth Activities

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    With school breaks coming up you may be asking yourself, "How can I keep my kids entertained and engaged?". We asked Brian Stoudnour from Military Kids Vermont to sit down with us and talk about all the great programs, events, and activities available to military families and their kids. For more information, go to https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots-Archive/Article/3668553/child-youth-activities/

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 07:47
    Category: Series
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US

    This work, Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Child & Youth Activities, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Child and Youth Programs
    VTNG Family Programs
    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots

