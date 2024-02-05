Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Child & Youth Activities

With school breaks coming up you may be asking yourself, "How can I keep my kids entertained and engaged?". We asked Brian Stoudnour from Military Kids Vermont to sit down with us and talk about all the great programs, events, and activities available to military families and their kids. For more information, go to https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots-Archive/Article/3668553/child-youth-activities/
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 07:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912323
|VIRIN:
|240122-D-LT548-9509
|Filename:
|DOD_110115146
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
