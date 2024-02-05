Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Child & Youth Activities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912323" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With school breaks coming up you may be asking yourself, "How can I keep my kids entertained and engaged?". We asked Brian Stoudnour from Military Kids Vermont to sit down with us and talk about all the great programs, events, and activities available to military families and their kids. For more information, go to https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots-Archive/Article/3668553/child-youth-activities/