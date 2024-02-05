Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard research and development overview

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The U.S. Coast Guard’s Research and Development Center supported a research portfolio of 54 projects in fiscal year 24.
    This video highlights several of these efforts.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912270
    VIRIN: 240206-G-KT616-3867
    Filename: DOD_110113829
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard research and development overview, by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

