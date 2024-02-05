Coast Guard research and development overview

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Research and Development Center supported a research portfolio of 54 projects in fiscal year 24.
This video highlights several of these efforts.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
02.06.2024
02.06.2024 14:23
Video Productions
912270
240206-G-KT616-3867
DOD_110113829
00:02:50
US
0
0
