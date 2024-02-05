Military Medical Research Milestones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



American military medicine has been the cornerstone of medical accomplishments since the founding of the United States. The efforts and innovations of the military medical research community has advanced the treatments, logistics, procedures, and medications often taken for granted in today’s civilian medical settings. From emergency response to groundbreaking medications to sterile conditions at medical facilities on and off the battlefield, the marvel of modern medicine is rooted in the tireless work of these devoted military scientists, clinicians, leaders, product developers, and so many more.



That same spirit of innovation continues to propel military medical research practitioners toward remarkable discoveries that protect and care for our service members and their families. We remain grateful for the achievements of all generations of inventors and discoverers.



Let's explore some of events and people in American military medicine who have made all the difference in our nation's medical past and present while inspiring future generations to pursue cutting-edge medical advancements.



See the full timeline here: https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Research-and-Innovation/Research