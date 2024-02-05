Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Neuroanatomical Collection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The video gives a brief description of the National Museum of Health and Medicine's collection of neuroanatomical slides, and how to access them for research.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912258
    VIRIN: 240205-D-D0458-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113740
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neuroanatomical Collection, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    brain
    slides
    Medical Museum
    Neuro
    NMHM
    Neuroanatomical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT