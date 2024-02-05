Neuroanatomical Collection

The video gives a brief description of the National Museum of Health and Medicine's collection of neuroanatomical slides, and how to access them for research.
|02.05.2024
|02.06.2024 13:20
|Video Productions
|912258
|240205-D-D0458-1001
|DOD_110113740
|00:03:22
|MD, US
|0
|0
