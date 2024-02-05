USACE Mobile District ongoing repairs at Demopolis Lock and Dam

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District started working on the Demopolis Lock and Dam after a concrete breach occurred on Jan. 16, 2024, in Demopolis, Alabama. The Demopolis Lock and Dam is located on the Tombigbee River, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels. Anthony Perkins, Mobile District's Operations Project manager, and Chad Brumelow, Mobile District's Navigation manager, discuss the timeline, teamwork, and challenges of repairing the damaged concrete.
|02.01.2024
|02.06.2024 12:53
|Package
|912254
|250201-A-EV896-1001
|DOD_110113613
|00:02:09
|DEMOPOLIS, AL, US
|1
|1
