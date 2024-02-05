AFRL’s Rapid Energetics & Advanced Rocket Manufacturing (RE-ARM) program is developing inexpensive Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) production equipment enabling revolutionary, affordable, flexible, scalable capability to produce state-of-the-art SRMs to support national defense needs. This approach enables affordable expansion of the industrial base, with both current and emerging partners.(Courtesy Video)
|02.06.2024
|02.06.2024 09:46
|Package
|912235
|060224-F-F3963-1006
|DOD_110113137
|00:05:21
|OH, US
|0
|0
