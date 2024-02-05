Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RE-ARM

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL’s Rapid Energetics & Advanced Rocket Manufacturing (RE-ARM) program is developing inexpensive Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) production equipment enabling revolutionary, affordable, flexible, scalable capability to produce state-of-the-art SRMs to support national defense needs. This approach enables affordable expansion of the industrial base, with both current and emerging partners.(Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:46
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: OH, US

    TAGS

    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    RE-ARM

