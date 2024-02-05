2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Squadron STX B-Roll Package

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Squadron held a Simulated Training Exercise engaging in platoon-level training within field and urban environments, enhancing their combat readiness and team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912217
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112968
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
