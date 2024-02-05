Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Squadron STX B-Roll Package

    GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Squadron held a Simulated Training Exercise engaging in platoon-level training within field and urban environments, enhancing their combat readiness and team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912217
    VIRIN: 240205-A-VC966-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112968
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: DE

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Squadron STX B-Roll Package, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

