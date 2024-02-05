Task Force Rakkasans conducts Live-fire Exercise in Romania

Soldiers with 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, "Task Force Rakkasans," attached to Task Force 82, conducted air assault operations and day/night live-fire exercises at Cincu, Romania, Jan.27- Feb. 2, 2024, to increase proficiency in their warfighting tasks. (Video produced by DIGI 24, Romania)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 10:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|912215
|VIRIN:
|240131-A-YR415-1337
|Filename:
|DOD_110112938
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Language:
|Romanian
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
