    Task Force Rakkasans conducts Live-fire Exercise in Romania

    ROMANIA

    01.31.2024

    Video by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Soldiers with 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, "Task Force Rakkasans," attached to Task Force 82, conducted air assault operations and day/night live-fire exercises at Cincu, Romania, Jan.27- Feb. 2, 2024, to increase proficiency in their warfighting tasks. (Video produced by DIGI 24, Romania)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912215
    VIRIN: 240131-A-YR415-1337
    Filename: DOD_110112938
    Length: 00:02:56
    Language: Romanian
    Location: RO

