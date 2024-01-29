51st OSS trains cyberattack response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabari Freeman, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather technician, practices relocating and reestablishing operations in an alternate facility amid a simulated cyberattack during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. The 51st Fighter Wing continuously trains to maintain the high-level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)