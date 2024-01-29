Yokota Air Base Black History Month Kick-off

Kick off event for Black History Month at the Yokota YCC, celebrating black service members and civilians.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912200
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-RG587-5919
|Filename:
|DOD_110112697
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
