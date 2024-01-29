Members form the 51st Security Forces Squadron practice detaining opposing forces operating a drone during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. During the scenario, the 51st SFS Defenders were required to counter the drone and maintain base defense. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 23:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912192
|VIRIN:
|240128-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112663
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT