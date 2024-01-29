BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members form the 51st Security Forces Squadron practice detaining opposing forces operating a drone during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. During the scenario, the 51st SFS Defenders were required to counter the drone and maintain base defense. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)