    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members form the 51st Security Forces Squadron practice detaining opposing forces operating a drone during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. During the scenario, the 51st SFS Defenders were required to counter the drone and maintain base defense. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912192
    VIRIN: 240128-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112663
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

