    Director, Naval Reactors Visits Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wendy Arauz, Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads and Seaman Andrew McPeek

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 26, 2024) – Adm. Bill Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, speaks on the bow of Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) about the importance of the mission in Guam and nuclear power at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Jan. 26. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 22:14
    Category: PSA
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    Department of Energy
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    Naval Reactors
