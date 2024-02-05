Director, Naval Reactors Visits Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 26, 2024) – Adm. Bill Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, speaks on the bow of Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) about the importance of the mission in Guam and nuclear power at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Jan. 26. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)