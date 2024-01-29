Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Lunar New Years Interview: Col Ryan Workman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, commander at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks about the 2024 Lunar New Year event at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2024. The event was held to show appreciation for local community leaders and officials. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 02:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912183
    VIRIN: 240111-F-WM701-1002
    Filename: DOD_110112597
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Lunar New Years Interview: Col Ryan Workman, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interview
    Humphreys
    lunar new year
    Col Ryan Workman
    2024 Lunar New Year
    Year of the Blue Dragon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT