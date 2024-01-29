2024 Lunar New Years Interview: Col Ryan Workman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, commander at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks about the 2024 Lunar New Year event at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2024. The event was held to show appreciation for local community leaders and officials. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)