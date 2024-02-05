U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., participate in the "Danger Ready 3" field training exercise on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 22-Feb. 2, 2024. The training exercise enhances understanding of sustainment, improves mission readiness and accomplishment, and provides a focus on sustaining capabilities on a broader scale. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 17:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912170
|VIRIN:
|240126-A-KM154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112376
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1IDSB participates in Danger Ready 3, by SPC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT