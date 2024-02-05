Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1IDSB participates in Danger Ready 3

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Daniela Lechuga 

    1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., participate in the "Danger Ready 3" field training exercise on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 22-Feb. 2, 2024. The training exercise enhances understanding of sustainment, improves mission readiness and accomplishment, and provides a focus on sustaining capabilities on a broader scale. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912170
    VIRIN: 240126-A-KM154-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112376
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    FTX
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    1IDSB
    Danger Ready 3

