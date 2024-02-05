1IDSB participates in Danger Ready 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912170" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., participate in the "Danger Ready 3" field training exercise on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 22-Feb. 2, 2024. The training exercise enhances understanding of sustainment, improves mission readiness and accomplishment, and provides a focus on sustaining capabilities on a broader scale. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)