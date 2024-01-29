I Am NDW Profile - National Spouses Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Happy National Spouses Day!

    For this love-filled day, we present to you our special “I Am NDW” profile featuring Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant of NDW, and her spouse Patrick.
    In this video, RADM Lacore and Pat shared their invaluable insights on fostering a strong and supportive relationship amidst their demanding careers as dual military.

    A big thanks to RADM Lacore and Pat for this candid and heartfelt conversation and for sharing with us a glimpse of your personal life. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting.)

    TAGS

    Naval District Washington
    National Spouses Day
    I Am NDW

