I Am NDW Profile - National Spouses Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy National Spouses Day!



For this love-filled day, we present to you our special “I Am NDW” profile featuring Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant of NDW, and her spouse Patrick.

In this video, RADM Lacore and Pat shared their invaluable insights on fostering a strong and supportive relationship amidst their demanding careers as dual military.



A big thanks to RADM Lacore and Pat for this candid and heartfelt conversation and for sharing with us a glimpse of your personal life. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting.)