3d LLB conducts Helicopter Support Team training at MCTAB

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle for ariel transportation during 3d LLLB’s Helicopter Support Team training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2024. 3d LLB undergoes transportation training under the pressure of a tactical scenario in order to prepare realistically for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|02.02.2024
|02.05.2024 18:53
|B-Roll
|912160
|240202-M-VW647-2001
|DOD_110112203
|00:02:13
|HI, US
|1
|1
