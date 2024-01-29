Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LLB conducts Helicopter Support Team training at MCTAB

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle for ariel transportation during 3d LLLB’s Helicopter Support Team training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2024. 3d LLB undergoes transportation training under the pressure of a tactical scenario in order to prepare realistically for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    VIDEO INFO

    TAGS

    #3d MLR #3d MarDiv #Warfighting #Fight Now #FD2030

