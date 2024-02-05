Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot assumes command of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command from Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck at a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|912130
|Filename:
|DOD_110111603
|Length:
|01:19:17
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Commander Assumes U.S. Northern Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT