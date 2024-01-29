A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from the runway at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912123
|VIRIN:
|240201-D-WW742-1001
|PIN:
|240201
|Filename:
|DOD_110111547
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer takes off from Dyess Air Force Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT