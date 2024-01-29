Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRMA Fire Department

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    231101-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, Va. - First responders attached to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department describe their team dynamics at Fire Station 1 onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 10, 2023. This video was created for the 2023 MC Symposium. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 10:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912106
    VIRIN: 231101-N-ZV473-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110110990
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRMA Fire Department, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    CNRMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT