231101-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, Va. - First responders attached to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department describe their team dynamics at Fire Station 1 onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 10, 2023. This video was created for the 2023 MC Symposium. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912106
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-ZV473-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110110990
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRMA Fire Department, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Station Norfolk
LEAVE A COMMENT