Mayport Minute - AWR1 Navin Bhatia

240110-N-OZ224-1003
Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Navin Bhatia takes us through what it's like to be a member of this unique community. He also goes through and describes what they do and the operational support they give.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912102
|VIRIN:
|240110-N-OZ224-1003
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110110870
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
