B-Roll of BRAAT/ADR Exercise 2024

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hosted a Base Recovery After Attack and Airfield Damage Repair training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Feb. 4, 2024. This training event simulated how the joint-force would operate in the event of a foreign attack on U.S. military-owned airfields in Okinawa. MWSS-172 employed the use of explosive ordnance disposal, engineer, maintenance, and communication teams within their squadron for damage assessment and recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)