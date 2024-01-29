Black History Month 2024

This video spot product for AFN Tokyo highlights prominent moments throughout military history in commemoration of Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 21:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912075
|VIRIN:
|240201-N-KW679-8709
|Filename:
|DOD_110110411
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
