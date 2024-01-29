Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2024

    JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    This video spot product for AFN Tokyo highlights prominent moments throughout military history in commemoration of Black History Month.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 21:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912075
    VIRIN: 240201-N-KW679-8709
    Filename: DOD_110110411
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    afn tokyo black history month

