CAMP NETT AT NIANTIC, Conn. (Feb. 4, 2024) Military and civilian personnel participate Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Camp Nett at Niantic, Conn., Feb. 4, 2024. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Smalls)