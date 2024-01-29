Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th FN BN activation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Obeyo Comgbaye, a finance specialist with the 28th Finance Battalion, shares her thoughts as the 213th Regional Support Group's 28th Financial Management Support Unit is deactivated and the 28th Finance Battalion takes its place, after a ceremony in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 18:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912066
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-OJ073-3827
    Filename: DOD_110110228
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th FN BN activation, by PFC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    Finance

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Leadership
    Finance
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    213th Regional Support Group
    28th Finance Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT