28th FN BN activation

U.S. Army Spc. Obeyo Comgbaye, a finance specialist with the 28th Finance Battalion, shares her thoughts as the 213th Regional Support Group's 28th Financial Management Support Unit is deactivated and the 28th Finance Battalion takes its place, after a ceremony in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)
|02.04.2024
|02.04.2024 18:09
|Interviews
|LEBANON, PA, US
