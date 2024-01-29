Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen Complete Large-scale Readiness Exercise

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing complete a three-day, large-scale readiness exercise on February 2, 3, and 4, at the Nebraska Air National Guard Base, Lincoln, Nebraska. The purpose of the readiness exercise was to practice employing forces to Contested, Degraded, and Operationally (CDO) limited environments while still maintaining Mission Essential Tasks (METs). (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

