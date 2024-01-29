155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen Complete Large-scale Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing complete a three-day, large-scale readiness exercise on February 2, 3, and 4, at the Nebraska Air National Guard Base, Lincoln, Nebraska. The purpose of the readiness exercise was to practice employing forces to Contested, Degraded, and Operationally (CDO) limited environments while still maintaining Mission Essential Tasks (METs). (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)