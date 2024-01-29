155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen Complete Large-scale Readiness Exercise

Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing complete a three-day, large-scale readiness exercise on February 2, 3, and 4, at the Nebraska Air National Guard Base, Lincoln, Nebraska. The purpose of the readiness exercise was to practice employing forces to Contested, Degraded, and Operationally (CDO) limited environments while still maintaining Mission Essential Tasks (METs). (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912065
|VIRIN:
|240204-F-EW795-4407
|Filename:
|DOD_110110219
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
