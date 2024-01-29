Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th AW Confined Extraction Exercise

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    On Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, The 166th Civil Engineer Squadron / Station 33 - Delaware Air Guard Fire Department conducted a simulated confined space extraction to remove a patient off a C-130 wing.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 16:22
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US

