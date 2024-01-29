On Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, The 166th Civil Engineer Squadron / Station 33 - Delaware Air Guard Fire Department conducted a simulated confined space extraction to remove a patient off a C-130 wing.
This work, 166th AW Confined Extraction Exercise, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
