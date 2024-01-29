Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious Affairs Airman

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Frank Chappell, a religious affairs airman with the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, was recorded stating his military and civilian careers Jan. 4, 2024, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The video was recorded for use in a project being produced by TEC-U, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

