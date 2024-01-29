Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th LRS dons MOPP 4

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron don MOPP 4 gear at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 3, 2024. The Airmen were players in a training mission, Operation Gator Bite, where they were tasked to perform wartime essential tasks in a simulated wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912042
    VIRIN: 240203-F-ML790-1001
    Filename: DOD_110109424
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th LRS dons MOPP 4, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ground transportation
    307th Bomb Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS)

