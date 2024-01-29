307th LRS dons MOPP 4

Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron don MOPP 4 gear at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 3, 2024. The Airmen were players in a training mission, Operation Gator Bite, where they were tasked to perform wartime essential tasks in a simulated wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 11:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912042
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-ML790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110109424
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
