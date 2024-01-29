Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogpatch Expeditionary Training Area & Eastern Nexus Readiness Exercise_Westover Air Base

    MA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Kyle King 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Overview of the development & capabilities of the Dogpatch Expeditionary Training Area at Westover Air Reserve Base, and a summary of the 439 Airlift Wing’s two 2021 readiness exercises; a multi-unit Bivouac and Eastern Nexus

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912025
    VIRIN: 210502-F-QJ966-1001
    Filename: DOD_110109098
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: MA, US
    Hometown: CHICOPEE FALLS, MA, US

    This work, Dogpatch Expeditionary Training Area & Eastern Nexus Readiness Exercise_Westover Air Base, by SMSgt Kyle King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Westover
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

