D-BX Powering the Mission (open caption, external)

Do you prefer being a partner or a customer? With digital business transformation or D-BX you get a say in what happens. It's about prioritizing trust and relationships to strengthen digital transformation and business strategy as a higher purpose.D-BX is when organizations embed digital technologies across all their operations. The Defense Logistics Agency is embracing the idea of D-BX and rewiring how we do work. Ultimately, this will enable DLA to increase partnerships, respond to changing markets and better serve all our customers. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912021
|VIRIN:
|240202-D-LU733-6977
|Filename:
|DOD_110108983
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
