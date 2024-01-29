FLARNG hosts SFCP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912018" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Forces Conditioning and Preparation (SFCP) hosted at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 25-28, 2024. Florida Army National Guardsmen from 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group tested candidates' mental and physical resilience while mentoring them through skills necessary to move forward in the selection process. Following participants' success in Special Forces Readiness Evaluation (SFRE), attending SFCP provides additional preparation as they are under the guidance of experienced special forces operators.( U.S. Army video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)