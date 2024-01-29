Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLARNG hosts SFCP

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Special Forces Conditioning and Preparation (SFCP) hosted at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 25-28, 2024. Florida Army National Guardsmen from 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group tested candidates' mental and physical resilience while mentoring them through skills necessary to move forward in the selection process. Following participants' success in Special Forces Readiness Evaluation (SFRE), attending SFCP provides additional preparation as they are under the guidance of experienced special forces operators.( U.S. Army video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912018
    VIRIN: 240126-Z-RH401-7272
    Filename: DOD_110108945
    Length: 00:01:18
    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US

    This work, FLARNG hosts SFCP, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    SFCP

