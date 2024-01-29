FLARNG hosts SFCP

Special Forces Conditioning and Preparation (SFCP) hosted at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 25-28, 2024. Florida Army National Guardsmen from 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group tested candidates' mental and physical resilience while mentoring them through skills necessary to move forward in the selection process. Following participants' success in Special Forces Readiness Evaluation (SFRE), attending SFCP provides additional preparation as they are under the guidance of experienced special forces operators.( U.S. Army video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|01.26.2024
|02.03.2024 12:32
|Video Productions
|912018
|240126-Z-RH401-7272
|DOD_110108945
|00:01:18
|CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
|2
|2
