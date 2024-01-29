Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD protects the skies during Super Bowl LVIII

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    B-Roll package with an interview featuring the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, Civil Air Patrol, and 601st Air Operations Center as they conduct a NORAD-coordinated exercise in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, accompanied by a NORAD F-15 Eagle intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space. NORAD's coordination with federal, state, and local agencies supports special security events like this year’s Super Bowl, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding North America’s skies. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Michael Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911998
    VIRIN: 240202-D-YV939-7676
    Filename: DOD_110108437
    Length: 00:23:41
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD protects the skies during Super Bowl LVIII, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Super Bowl LVIII
    NORAD
    CONR
    144th FW
    F-15, F-16, Civil Air Patrol, 601st AOC, America's AOC

