NORAD protects the skies during Super Bowl LVIII

B-Roll package with an interview featuring the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, Civil Air Patrol, and 601st Air Operations Center as they conduct a NORAD-coordinated exercise in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, accompanied by a NORAD F-15 Eagle intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space. NORAD's coordination with federal, state, and local agencies supports special security events like this year’s Super Bowl, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding North America’s skies. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Michael Sparks)