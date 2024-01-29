Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with 1/4 conduct a FSCX while participating in SLTE 2-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Connor Webb 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, operates radio communications equipment during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 24, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Connor Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911988
    VIRIN: 240124-M-KP894-1002
    Filename: DOD_110108185
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 1/4 conduct a FSCX while participating in SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Connor Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    warfighting
    ITX
    TTECG
    USMC NEWS
    SLTE 2-24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT