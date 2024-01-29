Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 3rd LAR load tactical vehicles onto Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, unload tactical vehicles onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, 437th Airlift Wing, during a strategic mobility exercise, as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Joint interoperability between the Air Force and the U.S. Marine Corps enables Marine units to rapidly embark on C-17’s, allowing the Marine Corps to provide support for expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911987
    VIRIN: 240129-M-PL449-1002
    Filename: DOD_110108169
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    This work, Marines with 3rd LAR load tactical vehicles onto Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft, by LCpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JLTV
    LAV
    STRATMOBEX
    USMCNews
    ULTV
    JointInteroperability

