U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, unveils modernized barracks in accordance with the Barracks 2030 plan. Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez's photo of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stands as photo of the week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911984
|VIRIN:
|240130-M-MF519-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110108092
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: 03-24, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
