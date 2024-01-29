Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 1/4 participate in AFX for SLTE 2-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in company attacks during Adversary Force Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 30, 2024. The purpose of AFX is to create a credible, realistic threat for the exercise forces participating in SLTE 2-24 to engage against during the upcoming Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise in a force-on-force, unscripted wargame. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911976
    VIRIN: 230130-M-PG000-2001
    Filename: DOD_110107924
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 1/4 participate in AFX for SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USMCNews, R400, SLTE, Infantry Defense, Offense

