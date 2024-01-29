U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in company attacks during Adversary Force Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 30, 2024. The purpose of AFX is to create a credible, realistic threat for the exercise forces participating in SLTE 2-24 to engage against during the upcoming Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise in a force-on-force, unscripted wargame. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911976
|VIRIN:
|230130-M-PG000-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107924
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines with 1/4 participate in AFX for SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT