2nd MLG Obstacle Course Hype Video

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute an obstacle course exam as part of the Force Fitness Instructor Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the course to understand how to utilize structured functional exercise science in order to optimize performance, reduce injuries, and maximize unit physical readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)



