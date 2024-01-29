Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd MLG Obstacle Course Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute an obstacle course exam as part of the Force Fitness Instructor Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the course to understand how to utilize structured functional exercise science in order to optimize performance, reduce injuries, and maximize unit physical readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock APT preformed by FineTune Music

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911968
    VIRIN: 230202-M-VL742-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107699
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG Obstacle Course Hype Video, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Fitness
    Training
    O-course
    Hype
    Force Fitness Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT