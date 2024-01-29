February is Black History Month. During this time, the Marine Corps recognizes and celebrates the legacy of all African American Marines that have served and continue to serve in our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)
|02.01.2024
|02.02.2024 14:00
|Video Productions
|911967
|240201-M-UR704-6908
|DOD_110107675
|00:01:00
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|0
|0
This work, Black History Month Vertical, by Sgt Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
