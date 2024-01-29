Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Vertical

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson 

    9th Marine Corps District

    February is Black History Month. During this time, the Marine Corps recognizes and celebrates the legacy of all African American Marines that have served and continue to serve in our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911967
    VIRIN: 240201-M-UR704-6908
    Filename: DOD_110107675
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Vertical, by Sgt Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    black history month

