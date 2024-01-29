Black History Month Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



February is Black History Month. During this time, the Marine Corps recognizes and celebrates the legacy of all African American Marines that have served and continue to serve in our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)