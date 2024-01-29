Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt Melissa Paul | A K-9 Handlers Transition to Civilian Sector

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps retired Staff Sgt. Melissa Paul, owner of Any Dog K-9 Training, tells her story of finding a new purpose in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2023. Paul learns how she can utilize skillsets she learned from the military to transition back into the civilian sector. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911966
    VIRIN: 231004-M-FU507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107664
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Melissa Paul | A K-9 Handlers Transition to Civilian Sector, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    retired
    Marine Corps
    Dog
    DMAPROD
    DMAM

