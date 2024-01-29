U.S. Marine Corps retired Staff Sgt. Melissa Paul, owner of Any Dog K-9 Training, tells her story of finding a new purpose in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2023. Paul learns how she can utilize skillsets she learned from the military to transition back into the civilian sector. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911966
|VIRIN:
|231004-M-FU507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110107664
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSgt Melissa Paul | A K-9 Handlers Transition to Civilian Sector, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT