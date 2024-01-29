SSgt Melissa Paul | A K-9 Handlers Transition to Civilian Sector

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps retired Staff Sgt. Melissa Paul, owner of Any Dog K-9 Training, tells her story of finding a new purpose in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2023. Paul learns how she can utilize skillsets she learned from the military to transition back into the civilian sector. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)